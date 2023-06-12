Need For Restructuring Has Become Undeniable, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday told the Federal Government that the need to restructure Nigeria has become undeniable.

Akeredolu called on the Federal Government to devolve power to the state governments, adding that it was imperative that security is decentralised in the country.

According to the governor who stated this in his message to mark the June 12 Democracy Day, this is the best time for the country to establish state police.

“The need for restructuring has become undeniable. The federal government must relinquish its excessive control over the sub-national entities. It is imperative that security is decentralised to the states. There is no better time than now for the establishment of state police.

“The symbol of the June 12 struggle made the ultimate sacrifice. We must not allow our people to continue paying the price in vain. It is devastating. By devolving power to the sub-national entities, we can deepen our democratic values, strengthen governance, and make our nation more resilient,” Akeredolu was quoted as saying by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde in a statement.

The governor asserted that undertaking a comprehensive restructuring of the nation is crucial for deepening democratic gains.

Acknowledging that June 12 represents more than just a milestone in the pursuit of justice, Akeredolu said that Democracy Day serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding principles of equity and fairness.

“Today is a commemoration of sacrifices, patriotism, and peaceful struggle. June 12 marks a significant moment in our country’s democratic history, symbolising a profound renewal of hope and ambition.

“It serves as a powerful reminder of our unwavering optimism and determination in the face of formidable obstacles,” the governor said.

He also called on the new administration of President Bola Tinubu to ensure a comprehensive revalidation of the hope of Nigerians

While appealing for national unity, the governor noted that the solution to Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges lies in the cohesion of all ethnic groups within the country.