Lagos Ohanaeze Warns On Proposed Laws By State Assembly

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that the proposed new property, and business ownership laws by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, can lead to chaos in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Obasa who was re-elected on Tuesday for a third term as Speaker, had in his acceptance speech at the inauguration of the 10th Lagos Assembly said: “There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles, and we will reverse all that is reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.”

But reacting to the Speaker’s speech on Monday, the President of Ohanaeze in the state, Chief Ogbonna Aguene, told THE WHISTLER that such laws can cause problem for the country as well as the government.

“For now, we don’t know what is going to happen, because that can bring chaos; that can bring a big problem to the country, and also to the government of Nigeria.

“Because when you talk of Lagos, every family in Nigeria has a single lineage in Lagos. Even though we know that the target are Igbo people in terms of when you talk of investments. We’re the tribe that invest without even minding the differences between us and the host community, anywhere we reside,” Aguene said.

Igbos own lots of properties in Lagos and also have investments across the state. The Ohaneze president said that whatever laws the state House of Assembly wants to make, the sociocultural group has no problem with it, so far such laws do not affect Igbos alone.

Advertisement

According to Aguene, Igbos are not only investing in Lagos, but also in different parts of the world including The Gambia, Mozambique, Trinidad and Tobago; the United States, among others.

He called on Ndigbo resident in the state not to panic, saying “Ndigbo should’ve nothing to worry about.”