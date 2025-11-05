NEMSA Gives EEDC Four Weeks To Fix Afikpo Faults

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has directed the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to rectify within four weeks a total of 31 critical defects identified on the Afikpo Injection Substation and associated 33kV networks in Ebonyi State.

The directive followed a recent technical inspection conducted by the Enugu Inspectorate Field Office of NEMSA, led by Engr. Osita Obiukwu.

NEMSA’s inspection report submitted to its headquarters in Abuja observed the defects on the Afikpo 33kV feeder, including right-of-way violations, vegetation encroachment, broken cross-arms, and weak and undersized overhead conductors with multiple joints.

Other instances of lines flying over residential and commercial buildings pose serious safety hazards to lives and property.

A statement by the NEMSA’s Head of Communications & Protocol, Mrs Ama Umoren, stated that the agency said the directive to EEDC was in line with its statutory responsibility under the Electricity Act 2023.

The act empowers the agency to enforce compliance with safety standards for the construction, operation, and maintenance of all electrical power installations nationwide.

It emphasised that failure to promptly address these defects could expose the public to electrocution risks and compromise network reliability.

In a related development, NEMSA engineers also completed the testing and inspection of transformers in Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto States to ensure compliance with technical standards before energisation.

The inspection, led by Engr Armiyau Muhammad Bello, covered a 500 kVA, 11/0.400 kV community transformer at New Layout, near Kebbi Capital College, Birnin Kebbi; a 300 kVA relief transformer at Barakallah Area, Gusau, Zamfara State; and a 300kVA relief transformer at Arkila Area, Sokoto.

Similarly, the National Meter Test Station (NMTS) in Port Harcourt has concluded its biannual verification and calibration of all meter-testing equipment under NEMSA’s supervision.

Head of NMTS, Engr. Koproda Cyriacus, said the exercise was essential to maintaining accuracy and integrity in electricity meter certification, noting that similar calibration efforts were ongoing across all NEMSA testing centres.