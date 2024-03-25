New Curriculum: NUC Decries Execution Gaps At Universities

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, has decried the slow implementation of the new Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) at institutional levels.

Maiyaki who was speaking at the British Council workshop on Enhancing Curriculum and Pedagogical Approaches in Nigerian Universities at the Continental Hotel on Monday, stated that it is one thing to review or develop a new curriculum and another to deploy the curriculum effectively and efficiently in training students in their chosen disciplines.

He, however, expressed hope that at the end of the workshop, participants from the universities would be better equipped to implement the CCMAS and related innovations.

“The focus of this workshop, which is targeted at the Nigerian University System in the ever-evolving area of curriculum, is a demonstration of the commitment of the British Council to partner with the National Universities Commission in one of its core mandates, which is the development of the curriculum of Nigerian universities.

“This workshop will no doubt equip academic staff of Nigerian Universities with the requisite knowledge and skills to design and develop as well as deploy curriculum, using innovative modern teaching strategies and technologies to enhance student learning experience in the university system,” he said.

Maiyaki explained that the new CCMAS, which was launched in 2022 was aimed at making university education in Nigeria more responsive to the needs of the society adding that new disciplines and programmes in the curriculum reflect the 21st Century realities.

“The new CCMAS is a product of sustained stakeholder interactions and engagement over the years. The composition of each panel took into consideration the triple helix model, as a unique feature.

“This involved a blend of academic experts, government (represented by NUC), professional bodies, and the private sector represented by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG),” he said.

He also emphasized the need for continuous curriculum reform in Nigerian universities to enable them to adapt in a fast-changing world.

“Initiating such reforms is not without challenges as, sometimes, the actualisation of the curriculum renewal is not fully realised due to the challenges of implementation. It is gratifying to note that this workshop is coming on the heels of the implementation of the recently developed Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic,” he said.

He commended the foresightedness of the British Council in organising the workshop “at this auspicious time in the history of the commission” adding that the NUC is ready to engage in collaborations that will continually reshape the understanding of the importance of curriculum development and effective implementation.