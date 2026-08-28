New NBA Boss Unveils Sweeping Reform Agenda

The newly inaugurated President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, has declared that the nation’s foremost lawyers’ body will no longer be silent when judicial independence, fundamental rights or the rule of law come under threat.

Badejo-Okusanya, who assumed office as the 33rd president of the NBA in Port Harcourt yesterday, also warned that the association would not become an appendage of government, political parties or powerful interests, pledging instead to combine constructive engagement with government with firm opposition whenever necessary.

Her declaration formed the central plank of a wide-ranging inaugural address in which she unveiled an ambitious reform agenda covering the judiciary, lawyers’ welfare, remuneration, digital transformation, healthcare, professional opportunities, transparency and electoral reforms.

“Nigeria needs a Bar that is independent enough to speak truth to power, disciplined enough to speak with credibility and courageous enough to act when fundamental rights, judicial independence and the rule of law are threatened,” she declared.

She said the NBA would support the Bench but insist on integrity and efficiency within the justice system, warning that respect for judicial institutions should not translate into silence over their shortcomings.

“We will defend judicial independence but we will not be indifferent to delay, conflicting decisions, corruption or conduct that diminishes public confidence,” she said.

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‘WE WON’T BE CAPTURED’

The new NBA President made it clear that her administration would maintain an independent relationship with government.

“We will engage governments constructively but we will not be captured by any government, party, region, religion, interest or individual,” she said.

According to her, the Bar’s loyalty would remain to the Constitution, justice, the rule of law and its members.

She promised that the NBA would collaborate whenever such cooperation advanced the public good but would “challenge where challenge becomes necessary.”

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Badejo-Okusanya said such engagements would be based on facts, fairness, discipline and boldness.

LAWYERS’ WELFARE TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Beyond its traditional role as a voice on national issues, the new administration intends to make lawyers’ welfare a major measure of its success.

Badejo-Okusanya said the NBA could not claim to be successful if its members remained economically vulnerable.

“It is not enough for the NBA to be respected in public if its members feel unsupported in private,” she said.

She promised to pursue a sustainable framework for fair remuneration, create better pathways to jobs and mentorship, support specialisation and technology adoption, and work with branches and partners to reduce the cost of legal practice.

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“A lawyer who is economically vulnerable is not truly professionally free,” she said.

Her administration, she added, would seek to move lawyers from “surviving to thriving.”

NEW DIGITAL NBA

The NBA is also set for a technology-driven transformation under the new leadership.

Badejo-Okusanya announced plans for a service portal where members would be able to submit their credentials and areas of interest for appointments and other opportunities.

She said the initiative would ensure that appointments draw from the breadth of talent within the association rather than being limited by personal networks.

The administration also plans highly subsidised access to electronic law reports for lawyers.

The NBA affinity card is to be reintroduced in an upgraded form, with members expected to use it for payments while accessing negotiated discounts from airlines, hotels, supermarkets, pharmacies and other service providers.

REMUNERATION ORDER: NBA TO PRESS GOVERNMENT

In another major welfare initiative, the NBA President said she would engage the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on stronger awareness and compliance with the Legal Practitioners’ Remuneration Order.

She also announced plans to establish a committee to develop lawful mechanisms for encouraging the payment of living wages to vulnerable lawyers.

HEALTHCARE FOR MEMBERS

The administration is also negotiating a strategic partnership with the African Medical Centre of Excellence, in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London.

The proposed arrangement, she said, would provide lawyers with access to discounted comprehensive wellness screening.

The NBA also hopes to organise medical outreach programmes at branches across the country, including basic checks such as blood pressure and blood sugar screening.

Potential support for indigent lawyers requiring further medical treatment is also being explored.

“A healthier Bar is a stronger Bar, and a stronger Bar is a bolder Bar,” she said.

ELECTION SYSTEM FACES OVERHAUL

Badejo-Okusanya also addressed controversy surrounding the NBA election that produced her administration.

While rejecting allegations that the election was manipulated or predetermined, she acknowledged concerns over technological difficulties that prevented some eligible members from voting.

She announced the establishment of an electoral reform committee chaired by Dr Babasunde Ajibade, SAN.

The committee will examine the association’s electoral architecture and recommend constitutional, institutional and technological reforms.

She insisted that universal suffrage had come to stay, saying the priority was to make the system work better.

She also appealed to her former opponents and other members to participate constructively in the reform process.

WARNING TO ABUSIVE LAWYERS

The new NBA leadership also declared zero tolerance for abusive campaign language among lawyers.

Badejo-Okusanya condemned what she described as the increasingly distasteful practice of lawyers attacking colleagues on social media in the name of politics.

She warned that lawyers found engaging in abusive and insulting posts would face disciplinary action.

SECOND WOMAN TO LEAD NBA

Her emergence also carries historic significance.

Badejo-Okusanya is only the second woman to lead the NBA, 35 years after a crisis in Port Harcourt culminated in a truncated election process and the proscription of the association.

She paid tribute to past leaders who fought for the survival and restoration of the Bar, saying her emergence should not be viewed merely as a personal achievement.

“I did not seek this office simply to make history. I sought it to make a difference,” she said.

She expressed hope that she would not be the last woman to occupy the office and that it would not take another 35 years before another woman emerged.

OSIGWE CALLS FOR UNITY

The immediate past NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, who formally handed over the leadership of the association, urged Badejo-Okusanya to give her best in service to the Bar.

Osigwe also appealed to members who supported and opposed the new president during the election to put the contest behind them and rally behind the new administration.

The inauguration attracted prominent members of the judiciary, past NBA presidents and presidents of Bar associations from other countries, as well as lawyers from across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, female lawyers at the ceremony said their major expectation from the new administration was effective service delivery, particularly in the areas of professional development, welfare and improved working conditions.