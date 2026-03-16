NGX ASI Crosses Historic 200,000 Mark Amid Strong Investor Sentiments

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The Nigerian equities market on Monday reached a historic milestone as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) crossed the 200,000-point threshold for the first time, driven by strong investor demand for large-capitalisation stocks, particularly BUA Cement Plc.

At the close of trading, the All-Share Index rose by 3,067.6 points to settle at 201,474.9 points, representing a 1.55 per cent gain from 198,407.3 recorded at the start of the trading session.

The rally pushed the Nigerian stock market to a record high, underscoring renewed investor confidence and sustained buying interest across key sectors of the market.

The bullish sentiment also lifted the overall market capitalisation of listed equities to N129.3trn, up from N126.3trn in the previous session, translating to a N3trn increase in investor wealth within a single trading day.

Trading activity strengthened significantly during the session, with investors exchanging about 948.1 million shares compared with 590.8 million shares traded previously.

Market analysts attributed the surge in turnover to increased participation from institutional and retail investors repositioning portfolios in anticipation of further gains in the equities market.

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The strong performance extended the market’s positive trajectory for the year, with the NGX recording a year-to-date return of 29.47 per cent as buying pressure continued to dominate trading activities.

Market momentum was largely driven by gains in heavyweight stocks including MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, which significantly influenced the upward movement of the benchmark index.

Market breadth closed positive, with 35 stocks advancing compared with 26 decliners. BUA Cement Plc led the gainers’ chart with a 10.00 per cent appreciation in share price, followed by Premier Paints Plc which gained 9.79 per cent, while John Holt Plc rose by 9.52 per cent.

On the losers’ table, Royal Exchange Plc declined by 9.63 per cent, while Omatek Ventures Plc shed 9.62 per cent and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc dropped by 9.00 per cent.

In terms of market activity, the day’s trading volume and value were largely driven by transactions in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, reflecting strong investor positioning in banking and financial services stocks.

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Market observers noted that the historic crossing of the 200,000-point mark reflects growing investor optimism about corporate earnings prospects, improved liquidity in the market, and increased appetite for equities amid evolving macroeconomic conditions.

They added that sustained interest in fundamentally strong companies and blue-chip stocks could continue to support the market’s upward trajectory in the near term, although profit-taking may emerge as investors lock in gains following the record rally.