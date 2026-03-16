Anambra CP Orders Detention Of Six Police Officers Over Alleged Extortion

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The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered the detention of six police officers allegedly involved in an extortion incident in Onitsha, as investigations into the matter intensify.

The detained officers include two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and four Inspectors, who are currently being held pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation by the command.

A statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the decision followed preliminary findings surrounding the incident.

Ikenga said senior officers connected to the matter had also been queried, while statements were taken from other ranks involved under caution in line with established police investigative procedures.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered the detention of the six officers allegedly involved in the incident pending the outcome of ongoing investigations,” the statement said.

According to the police spokesperson, the command has also commenced efforts to apprehend a Point of Sale (POS) operator in Onitsha whose alleged involvement suggests a possible conspiracy in the incident.

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“The command has initiated steps to arrest the alleged POS operator in Onitsha, whose involvement suggests possible conspiracy in the incident,” Ikenga stated.

He further disclosed that the police are seeking additional testimony from the victim connected to the complaint to assist investigators in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the case.

“Through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Okpoko, the command invites and awaits the victim involved in the complaint to come forward to provide additional testimony to aid the investigation and guide further disciplinary action,” he added.

The police command assured residents of the state that the matter was being handled with the seriousness it deserves and reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and professionalism within the force.

“The Anambra State Police Command assures members of the public that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves. Further developments will be communicated,” Ikenga said.