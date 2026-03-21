NGX Lists Additional 296,464 NIDF Units After Scrip Dividend

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The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the listing of an additional 296,464 units of the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) on its Daily Official List, following the fund’s 2025 fourth-quarter scrip dividend issuance.

The listing was disclosed to Trading Licence Holders as part of routine market updates, reflecting continued activity in Nigeria’s infrastructure investment space.

According to the Exchange, the newly listed units were issued to existing investors as part of the fund’s scrip dividend programme, which allows unitholders to receive additional units in lieu of cash dividends. This approach is often adopted to reinvest returns and support the long-term growth of the fund.

With the addition of the 296,464 units, the total issued units of the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund have increased from 1,196,357,953 to 1,196,654,417 units, further enhancing the fund’s market presence and liquidity on the NGX.

The NIDF, managed by Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited, is a closed-end infrastructure debt fund focused on financing critical infrastructure projects across Nigeria. It provides investors with exposure to long-term, stable income-generating assets, particularly within sectors such as power, transportation, and energy.

Market analysts note that the continued issuance of scrip dividends and subsequent listings underscore the fund’s commitment to delivering consistent returns while deepening investor participation. It also reflects growing investor confidence in infrastructure-focused investment vehicles, which are increasingly seen as vital to addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

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The latest development is expected to further strengthen the fund’s position within the fixed-income segment of the capital market, while offering investors additional opportunities to compound their holdings over time.

Overall, the listing highlights ongoing efforts by fund managers and the Exchange to deepen Nigeria’s capital market and expand investment options tied to real sector development.