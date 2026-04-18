NGX Moves To Longer Trading Hours In Liquidity Push

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The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the expansion of its trading hours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (WAT), effective Monday, 27 April 2026, in a move designed to deepen market liquidity, enhance price discovery, and broaden investor access.

Approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria, the expansion shifts the market opening earlier from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and extends the close from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., marking a significant evolution in the Exchange’s market structure.

The extended trading window will provide greater flexibility for investors, improve responsiveness to market-moving information, and support broader participation across the market.

The development builds on the momentum of Nigeria’s recent reclassification to Frontier Market status by FTSE Russell, reinforcing NGX’s global positioning and enhancing its attractiveness to a broader pool of domestic and international investors.

The NGX said the reform reflects strong regulatory collaboration and underscores the Securities and Exchange Commission’s continued commitment to advancing market development initiatives.

Alongside Nigeria’s Frontier Market reclassification, it signals a deliberate shift towards a more accessible, liquid, and globally competitive market.

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The implementation follows extensive stakeholder engagement, ensuring alignment and operational readiness ahead of the go-live date.

NGX Regulation Limited will continue to provide robust oversight to support a smooth and orderly transition, while maintaining high standards of transparency and investor protection.

With this development, the NGX said it has reinforced its position as a leading multi-asset exchange, deepening liquidity, improving market access, and supporting efficient capital formation within Nigeria’s financial markets.