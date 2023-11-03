NHRC Condemns Assault On NLC President By Police

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said that the recent brutality and violence in the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajero, in Owerri, Imo state, stands condemned.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, described the assault on Ajero as a reprehensible act, a flagrant violation of human rights and an affront to the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

Ojukwu urged relevant authorities in the police and other stakeholders to swiftly investigate the ugly incident and bring the perpetrators to justice to serve as a deterrent to human rights violators.

“It is essential that those responsible for this brutality are held accountable for their actions, serving as a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in our Society,” Ojukwu said in a statement signed by Agharese Arase, Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages Department, NHRC.

“Together, we can build a society where every citizen’s rights and freedoms are safeguarded, respected and tolerated, where acts of violence and intimidation have no place,” Ojukwu added.

The statement reads further, “the Commission reiterates that in a democratic nation like Nigeria, the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression must be respected and upheld no matter how uncomfortable law enforcement agents feel.

“…it is unethical to use force and violence to arrest unarmed civilians, adding that this brutal act is against international best practices for the promotion and protection of human rights.

“The Commission reiterate its commitment to upholding human rights, protecting freedom of expression, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals in the country.

“Dr. Ojukwu used this medium to call upon law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and uphold the principles of democracy and respect for human rights when dealing with unarmed civilians while enforcing law and order.”