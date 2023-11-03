US Secretary Of State Makes 3rd Trip To Israel Over IDF-Hamas War

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, arrives Tel-Aviv amid ongoing IDF-Hamas War

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, arrived Tel-Aviv in Israel Friday for the third time in a bid to prevent the spread of conflict between the Israel Defense Forces and the Hamas militants operating from Gaza, a Palestine enclave.

On October 7, Hamas militants infiltrated Southern Israel and killed Israelis.

Afterwards, Israel Defense Forces commenced its military operation aimed at wiping out Hamas.

The development has displaced many in both countries while the United Nations has been calling for a ceasefire.

As of Thursday, the Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll in Palestine has risen to 9,061 while the Israeli side puts its casualty rate at 1,400.

Blinken revealed he was in Israel for more diplomacy.

“We will continue to work with regional leaders to protect civilians and prevent the spread of conflict.

“We remain focused on two states and broader peace and security in the region,” Blinken said.

From Israel, Blinken will travel to Jordan to press for more mediation regarding the development.

