Tinubu Orders Audit Of Adamu’s Tenure As APC Natl Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has officially ordered the audit of the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, under Abdullahi Adamu.

The president gave the order last night when he met with the National Caucus of the party.

In attendance were the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, former National Chairmen, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun and others.

A source confirmed the president did not mince words about “auditing Adamu’s Era following several complaints and how much the party was said to have made in the sales of form ahead of the 2023 elections.”

Recall the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Lukman had on several occasion called Adamu, who was asked to resign in June, to account for his stewardship and accused him of embezzlement.

Lukman also wrote a petition against him to the president and several open letters in which he said “Adamu does not spend money in recourse to the NWC but alone with Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary.”

His revelations were said to have informed the concession by the president that Adamu must go.

The president while meeting with the caucus said auditing the NWC was necessary in view of several reports of revenue misuse that followed.

A statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity revealed the order.

The statement said, “To strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) and firmly establish its stability as a governing party, President Bola Tinubu has called on the leadership of the party to embrace accountability in all forms, but especially with concerning financial discipline and in the active promotion of top-level women and youth participation in the day-to-day operations of the party.

He further said the national leader of the APC noted that the future of the party belongs to Nigeria’s young people and women, considering their proven dedication and demonstrable prowess in election matters.

Quoting the president, the statement stressed that, “As a party, we must handle our finances very well. I hope the financial audit recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) will help us strengthen our finances better. I thank our governors who contribute generously to the wallet of the party. These times are tough. We are challenged. Please continue to support the party.

“Our party also needs to be more gender friendly, and we need more participation from the youths because they own our tomorrow. Let’s get more youths and women involved. They are very dedicated election masters,” President Tinubu implored.

On the issue of oil subsidy, the president said, “We can’t continue to play poker with our economy. That is why I took the decisions I have taken so far.”

In his welcome address, Acting APC National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari commended President Tinubu for the steps he has taken so far to reposition the economy for greater productivity and future prosperity.

Kyari presented two memos to the National Caucus–appointment of external auditors and filling of vacant party offices.

The two major party positions which the Caucus considered are that of the National Chairmanship and National Secretary seats that will be filled by the National Executive Council (NEC) at its next scheduled meeting for Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.