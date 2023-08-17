Niger: Private Schools Back Junta As ECOWAS Meets To Decide Next Move Against Coup Leaders

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The association of founders of private establishments for technical education and vocational training in Niger Republic has thrown its weight behind the military junta that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Advertisement

The support is coming amid the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff’s (CCDC) meeting in Ghana for possible activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

The ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff are meeting to finalise plans for the deployment of the Standby Force.

ECOWAS commissioner, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said Thursday that the standby force should not be doubted in its capacity to restore order in Niger.

“Let no one be in doubt if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa…are ready to answer to the call of duty.

“By all means available, constitutional order will be restored in the country,” Musah told the defence chiefs, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

But in the association’s statement read by Akomili Mohamed, they condemned the directive of the Economic Community of West Africa States, saying its land and air blockade has negatively impacted goods and services.

They also accused France of “provocative attitude through the violation of Nigerien airspace”, linking the recent terrorist attack on Nigeriens troops to foreign support.

The association used the opportunity to “Invite all Nigeriens in general and employers’ organizations in particular to mobilize around the CNSP in order to set a good example in the eyes of the world.”

It is not clear what the outcome of the ECOWAS military generals would be but their position has always been the restoration of democracy in Niger or the use of sanctions and possible military operation against the junta.

On their part, the coup plotters seem to be moving on with their plans, having installed a new government comprising of soldiers.