Nigeria @62: We Must Fix Issues Threatening National Unity – Atiku

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said issues that confront Nigeria’s national unity must be fixed to guarantee peace and prosperity.

Atiku stated this on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

With a high level of insecurity and economic downturn even as the country approaches the next general elections, Atiku said the panacea is to identify those issues that threaten the country’s unity and solve them.

“The celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day is a solemn reminder that we must fix the issues that continue to compromise our national unity,” the former Vice President said in a personal message to Nigerians.

He added that, “when we do this, we would invariably fix issues that upset our peace and security and subsequently create an environment that can encourage economic prosperity.”