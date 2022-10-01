‘Nothing To Celebrate’ – Some Nigerians Lament As Nigeria Turns 62

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd independence today, some residents of Awka in Anambra State say there is nothing to celebrate. According to them, Nigeria’s economic and education sectors are ‘dead’.

Osmond Onuh, a commentator on national issues, said, “There was high hope as the British High Jack was lowered for the hoisting of Green, White and Green. There was hope that Nigeria would be the giant of Africa and a beacon of hope for the entire black race. All is a mirage.

“What about the Nigerian economy? This is Nigeria that stood shoulder to shoulder with the so-called Asian Tigers and today struggling for breath economically. At the last report, Nigeria’s debt profile stood at $98 billion with debt servicing taking almost ten trillion naira of Nigeria’s budget.

“Naira, the Nigeria’s legal tender, seems to be the worst performing currency in the world. The purchasing power parity of the citizens has since diminished and today, a dollar is exchanged for N701. Naira has turned to almost a toilet tissue, apologies to Idiamin Dada of Uganda.”

Johnson Eze, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, said, “We are celebrating a basterdised ducation system in Nigeria. Our leaders do not believe in our education. That is why they send their children and wards overseas and allow our education system to die.

“I have nothing to celebrate. Maybe, I will celebrate my house rent piling up while I never occupied the room because of ASUU strike and refusal of the federal government to fund our education system.”

A trader, Mrs Okafor, said, “You mean I should celebrate that a bag of rice is N58, 000 presently. And after selling and you return to buy again, the price has increased? Or I celebrate that I can’t pay my children’s school fees any longer? Or that I can’t afford a bag of fertiliser? Tell me what to celebrate please.

“We are celebrating politicians who steal our common wealth returning to bribe us to vote for them in 2023. Afterwards, they will abandon us for another four years. We celebrate their find vehicles and long convoys. That is what we celebrate in Awka here.”