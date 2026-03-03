137 Enugu Students Receive Bursaries From Foundation

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

One hundred and thirty-seven students(137) were Monday awarded bursaries by Dr Uzor Cares Foundation.

The beneficiaries of the awards, drawn from Udi and Ezeagu Local Government Areas of Enugu State, received the sum of N100,000 each.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the foundation debuted its academic interventions in 2025, with 87 undergraduates as beneficiaries.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Dr. FSA Uzor, said the second edition builds on the foundation’s inaugural bursary ceremony held in February 2025.

According to him, “This marks the Second Edition of the Dr Uzor Cares Foundation Bursary Award. It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to educational advancement and community-driven development.”

Advertisement

He said the foundation was established in October 2024 with the motto: “Leveraging a network of friendship and goodwill, lifting the people,” adding that the selection process of the beneficiaries was transparent.

He explained that out of 195 valid applications that passed compliance screening, 148 candidates presented themselves for interview, after which 137 successful students emerged.

The senator representing Enugu South Senatorial District, Sen Osita Ngwu, commended the foundation for the interventions.

Ngwu, represented by Dr Luke Mgbo, assured the foundation and beneficiaries of his continued support for programmes that “promote access to education and youth development across the senatorial district”.

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, in a speech, described the awards as a strategic investment in the future of the state.

Advertisement

Mbah, represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Innovation, and Director of Experiential Learning at Enugu Smart Green Schools, Dr Chinyere Onyeisi, thanked the foundation for aligning with the state government’s education-focused transformation agenda.

He said, “This is about investing in dreams, unlocking potential, and strengthening the future of Enugu State. This aligns with the developmental stride of Enugu State, where education is prioritized from foundational to tertiary level.”

The governor said education remained the dividing line between poverty and prosperity, noting that, “This support is not merely a financial aid, but a vote of confidence in your future and in the future of Enugu State. Use it wisely. Excel in your studies. Let integrity guide your decisions.”

The event was witnessed by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Uche Ugwu; Senator Ben Collins Ndu, member representing Ezeagu Constituency, Hon Chima Obieze; Chairman of the Enugu State Tourism Board, Mrs Rita Mbah; Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Universal Health Coverage Agency, Dr Edith Okoro; former Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Amb Lawrence Agubuzu; Rector of Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, Rev Fr Nnamdi Nwankwo, among others.