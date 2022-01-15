Nigeria Breaks AFCON Record With Super Eagles Victory Over Sudan

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday defeated Sudan 3-1 in their AFCON 2021 encounter at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon.

With the victory, the Super Eagles have now won their opening two matches at an Africa Cup of Nations in consecutive tournaments.

This is the very first time Nigeria will be achieving such feat, according to the Confederation of Africa football

The victory assures the Super Eagles of a place in the Round of 16.

Samuel Chukwueze’s goal put Nigeria ahead three minutes into the game through an assist from Moses Simon.

At the 45th minute, Taiwo Awoniyi’s header gave the Super Eagles their second goal.

Barely 35 seconds into the second half of the game, Moses Simon tripled Nigeria’s lead.

Before the commencement of the second half, Alex Iwobi replaced Samuel Chukwueze, who scored Nigeria’s first goal

Walieldin Khedr of Sudan scored a penalty in the 70th minute to reduce Nigeria’s lead to 3-1.

Ola Aina had fouled a Sudanese player when VAR awarded a penalty to the Falcons. The Nigerian defender was shown a yellow card.