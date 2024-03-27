Super Eagles Suffer First Defeat To Mali In 49 Years

Mali recorded a 2-0 win over the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday night in Marrakech, Morocco to earn their first victory in 49 years.

Finidi George started the likes of Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Kenneth Omeruo who captained the team in the encounter.

The Super Eagles struggled to get their rhythm in the match as Mali started with confidence and intent.

El Bilal Toure and Kamoru Doumbia scored the goals for the Eagles of Mali in each half to give them a stunning win against the three-time Nations Cup winners.

Bilal Toure took advantage of a defensive error to give Mali the lead in the 14th minute.

Moses Simon was forced off in the 34th minute due to injury and he was replaced by Cyriel Dessers.

Dessers was presented with an opportunity to equalise for the Super Eagles but he missed from a promising position before Iheanacho’s shot was parried by Mali’s goalkeeper.

Kamory Doumbia sealed the victory for Mali when he fired a close range finish past Nwabali in the 87th minute.

The last time Mali defeated Nigeria was on September 5, 1979 in another international friendly match which ended 4-1 in their favour.

The Super Eagles were unbeaten in their last eight matches against Mali, earning five wins and three draws.

The Super Eagles will be back in action in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June against South Africa and Benin Republic.