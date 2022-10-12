Nigeria Confirms 481 Cases Of Monkeypox, 7 Deaths

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed that the cases of monkeypox in the country have increased to 481

Advertisement

So far, Nigeria has recorded 1,180 suspected cases of the virus.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa made this known at the ministerial press briefing held on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He stated that the country has recorded seven deaths from monkeypox so far in the year.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease (an infection transmitted from animals to humans) that occurs sporadically, primarily in remote villages of Central and West Africa, near tropical rainforests.

Adetifa said, “In Nigeria, we have 1,180 suspected cases, 481 confirmed cases, and seven deaths this year from monkeypox.

“Globally, Since January 1, 2022, 107 member states have reported more than 71,237 laboratory-confirmed cases to WHO, including 26 deaths.

“Our response continues with the development of monkeypox risk communication materials, provision of support to states with case identification, SORMAS reporting also.

“With regards to infection, prevention, and control, we continue to train IPC focal persons and develop IPC guidelines.

“Laboratory activities have continued and are being strengthened in areas of sample collection and genomic sequencing.”

Speaking on Lassa fever, he said there had been 173 Lassa fever deaths in 25 states and 102 local governments with 71 percent of the deaths recorded in Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states.

He said, “Of all confirmed cases, 71 percent are from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi States.

“Our response activities continue in all areas, particularly in areas of state advocacy, IPC support, and laboratory diagnostics.”