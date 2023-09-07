Nigeria Customs Service Takes Action On Defaulting Authorised Dealer Banks

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has taken decisive action in response to selected Authorised Dealer Banks failing to meet Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) related to Customs Duty and statutory charge remittances.

Advertisement

The Service revealed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada on Thursday.

The Acting Comptroller General (ACG) of the Service Bashir Adeniyi noted that the decision is to ensure accurate and timely remittance of Customs duties and other essential funds for national development.

He noted that despite the deactivation of these banks, the ACG has implemented measures to minimise disruptions for importers and stakeholders within the trading ecosystem.

He assures the trading community that all pending assessments will undergo clearance processes in line with international best practices.

”Importers who previously relied on the deactivated banks for duty payments are advised to utilise other Authorised Dealer Banks that comply with NCS regulations.

Advertisement

“Stakeholders encountering challenges with a particular bank are encouraged to use alternatives that function appropriately.

”The deactivated banks will have the opportunity to be reactivated once they meet all regulatory requirements and settle outstanding remittances.

“Collaborative efforts with financial regulators and stakeholders are underway to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the Customs Duty Collection system,” the statement said.

The NCS said it prioritises trade facilitation, putting stakeholders and Nigerian citizens first, even in the face of non-compliance by some Authorised Dealer Banks.

“This action underscores the NCS’s commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent customs revenue collection process,” the NCS said.