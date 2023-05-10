Nigeria Immigration Blames Emefiele For Passport Booklet Scarcity 

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has blamed the scarcity of international passport booklets on the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy on forex.

The Comptroller-General of the service, Mr Idris Jere said this at a public hearing organised by an ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

“Foreign exchange regulation policy of the government and CBN’s refusal to grant access to forex for importation of the passport booklets.

“We generate forex from the sale of passports but we do not have access to buy the same booklet and that is a challenge for NIS.

“The factors responsible for scarcity of passports include the inability to set up a passport producing factory in Nigeria as its production is done abroad.

“The major seven components used for producing passports are sold in the international market and the assemblage and production are done in Malaysia,” he said.

He said that Irris Smart Technology Ltd, the foreign company responsible for producing the passport had done well given the conditions.

He said that the presidential directive to commence production of passports locally by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) was a welcome development.

He, however, recommended that a proper exit plan be put in place for a smooth handover from Irris Smart Tech to prevent any breach of contract and production process.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Irris Smart Technology Ltd , Mr Yinker Fisher said that before the advent of the e-passport system, the Nigerian passport was marred with embarrassing irregularities and inconsistency under the watch of NSPM.

According to him, as a result of lack of capacity, NSPM outsourced the process to three companies which led to so many irregularities including passport colour and numbers.