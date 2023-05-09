PHOTO: Sanwo-Olu Seeks Partnership With Osimhen To Develop Football In Lagos

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is looking forward to partnering with Napoli and Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen to take football development in the state to greater heights.

Sanwo-Olu who congratulated Osimhen for leading his team to the league title in Italy, also commended the football striker for breaking George Weah’s record.

The governor urged Osimhen to keep the Nigerian flag flying high with his impressive performances for his club, adding that it is a thing of pride for him to see young people from Lagos excelling.

“So many stories begin in Lagos and it’s always a moment of pride for me to see young people from our city achieving great things.

“A big congratulations to Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 on blazing the trail in the Serie A goal scoring charts, leading your team to the league title as well as breaking George Weah’s record as the highest scoring African in the league.

“As someone who talks about his humble roots in Lagos and continues to give back in amazing ways, we say keep flying the flag of Nigeria high with your impressive performances for Napoli.

“I look forward to working together soon to take football in Lagos to greater heights,” Sanwo-Olu said via his social media handles Tuesday evening.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s winning goal to push Napoli to its historic first Scudetto in 33 years.

The 24-year-old has scored 23 league goals and four assists and tops the goal scoring charts in Seria A.