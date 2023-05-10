OSUN: Your Victory Not Perpetual, APC Grudgingly Congratulates Adeleke Over Supreme Court Verdict 

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the judgment of the Supreme Court upholding the July 16, 2022 Osun governorship victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally accepted defeat and congratulated the governor.

The party, however, noted that the verdict does not make Adeleke a perpetual winner.

Kola Olabisi, spokesperson of the Osun APC, said the party received the judgment sealing ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola’s fate with calmness and will play its role as opposition party by ensuring they keep Adeleke’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on their toes.

“While we are congratulating the beneficiary of the judgment, we are confident to state that we shall not be found wanting in playing our expected opposition roles in order to keep the government on its toes.

“The membership and supportive of our party should refuse to be downcast with the current political situation in the state as nature of politics is that one doesn’t win all the times

“The particular condition of the winners of today does not make him a perpetual winner as the political office which was contested for is a tenured one for a period of four years after which we shall have the privilege to slug it out with those who are rejoicing over today’s victory.”

He noted that Osun is a common patrimony of the people and that the PDP government should expect stiff opposition when it’s constitutionally ripe to do so.