Nigeria May Adopt AI For Learning In Schools As G20 Countries Reach Agreement

The Group of 20 (G20 Countries) intergovernmental economic forum has made a commitment to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in providing quality education for citizens in member states, among other things.

The G20 vowed to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) which is aimed at transforming the world through quality education.

The commitment was part of its resolution contained in the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

The G20 comprises 19 sovereign countries, the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU).

SDGs are the UN’s call to action to end poverty and inequality by protecting the planet, and ensuring that all people enjoy health, justice and prosperity.

The SDGs Goal 4 pertains to quality education, ensuring that all girls and boys complete free primary and secondary schooling by 2030 while providing universal access to a quality higher education across member states.

The G20 members met in India and resolved to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) responsibly for good and for all of its member states.

The bloc appreciated and noted the rapid growth of AI in the world, adding that it promises prosperity and expansion of the global digital economy.

The bloc added that member states will leverage AI for the public good by solving challenges like education and poverty

in a responsible, inclusive and human-centric manner, while protecting people’s rights and safety.

Subsequently, G20 committed to its use.

The group added that members, having recognised the potential in AI, will work together to promote international cooperation and further discussions

on international governance for AI.

“To this end, we:

i. Reaffirm our commitment to G20 AI Principles (2019) and endeavour to share

information on approaches to using AI to support solutions in the digital economy.

ii. Will pursue a pro-innovation regulatory/governance approach that maximizes the benefits and takes into account the risks associated with the use of AI.

iii. Will promote responsible AI for achieving SDGs,” the declaration partly reads.

AI is able to perform functions normally requiring human intelligence such as, speaking, writing.