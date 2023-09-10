Strickland Defeats Adesanya To Become UFC Middleweight Champion

By Ifeanyi Onuba

Strickland has defeated Isreal Adesanya to become the new UFC middleweight champion of the world.

At the end of the fight, all judges scored the fight in his favour at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

This is his third loss bringing his record to 24-3 now while Strickland improves to 28-5.

A first-round knock down by the American was the highlight of the fight that went the whole five rounds.

All three judges scored the fight 49-46 for the American and new middleweight world champion, Strickland.

He did it with nonstop pressure and steady, upright boxing never once attempting a grapple

