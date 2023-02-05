BBTitans: Jaypee, Lukay Ignore Big Brother After Eviction

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Titans ‘ Ziyakhala wahala’ housemates Jaypee and Lukay (Jaykay) ignored Biggie’s directive to immediately leave the house after being evicted from the show on Sunday night.

The pair delayed leaving the BBTitans house and continued to hug fellow housemates despite Biggie asking them to exit the house immediately after they were evicted.

Their eviction was announced by the show co-host, Lawrence Maleka, during the live show on Sunday.

Recall that Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng), Khosicle ( Khosi and Miracle Op), Thabana ( Nana and Thabang), Maya (Marvin and Yaya), and Jaykay (Jaypee and Lukay) were up for possible eviction

The ten housemates (five pairs) were put on the nomination show by the other housemates on January 2023.

“It’s Karma for Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa) to nominate me,” Jaypee said after seeing the people that nominated her for eviction.

Lukay on his part said, “I’m not surprised about my eviction, it shows that I’m a challenge and a threat.”

Tensions became high in the Big Brother Titans house after Santheo – Sandra and Theo Traw got evicted last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the remaining twenty ‘Ziyakhala wahala’ housemates are beginning to step out of their shells as they compete for the grand prize of $ 100,000 (above N45, 000) for 72 days.