Nigeria, Saudi Arabia To Review BASA Agreement

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Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, to discuss the enhancement of the existing Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between both countries.

Keyamo also held a separate meeting with the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, where similar issues were deliberated.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Tunde Moshood, the meetings took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and were aimed at improving operational efficiency ahead of the 2026 Hajj operations.

Keyamo was accompanied by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo, alongside key directors from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The discussions also covered broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen aviation cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. Both sides examined the need to review the existing BASA framework to align with current realities and the evolving dynamics of the global aviation industry.

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Moshood disclosed that particular attention was given to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2015, especially provisions relating to the sharing formula for the annual airlift of pilgrims by designated airlines from both countries.

He explained that the proposed review is intended to ensure fairness, efficiency, and mutual benefit.

Other critical issues discussed included the allocation of flight slots to Nigerian designated carriers for the 2026 Hajj operations, as well as determining the percentage of pilgrims to be airlifted by airlines from Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The meetings also addressed operational challenges affecting Nigerian airlines, with a focus on improving performance and ensuring seamless Hajj operations.

The statement added: “The engagements were marked by frank, constructive, and productive exchanges, with both sides demonstrating a strong commitment to deepening aviation ties and resolving all outstanding issues in a mutually beneficial manner.

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“The minister expressed appreciation to the Saudi authorities for their continued cooperation and support, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to upholding international aviation standards and fostering strategic partnerships.”

Moshood further noted that decisions reached during the meetings, particularly those concerning the 2026 Hajj operations, have been communicated to Nigeria’s designated airlines for prompt implementation.