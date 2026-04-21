Dangiwa Describes Ministerial Role As Privilege, Thanks Tinubu

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The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architecture Ahmed Dangiwa, has expressed profound gratitude to His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, for the opportunity to serve in the Federal Executive Council and contribute to the delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Reacting to the recent cabinet reshuffle approved by the President, Dangiwa described his time in office as a privilege and a call to national service.

He noted that he remains deeply honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading reforms in Nigeria’s housing and urban development sector.

“I wish to sincerely thank Mr President for the confidence he reposed in me to serve as Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development. It has been a rare privilege to contribute to the advancement of policies and programmes aimed at expanding access to affordable housing for Nigerians,” he said.

The outgoing Minister noted that under the leadership of President Tinubu, the Ministry recorded significant strides in repositioning the housing sector as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and social inclusion.

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He highlighted the rollout of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, the strengthening of public-private partnerships in housing delivery, and ongoing reforms in land administration and housing finance as key milestones achieved during his tenure.

Dangiwa in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Mark Chieshe, also expressed appreciation to members of the Federal Executive Council, colleagues in government, heads of housing institutions, development partners, and staff of the Ministry for their support and collaboration throughout his time in office.

“I am grateful to my colleagues in the Federal Executive Council, stakeholders across the housing value chain, and the dedicated staff of the Ministry and its agencies for their commitment and hard work.

“Together, we laid strong foundations for a more structured and sustainable housing delivery system in Nigeria,” he added.

While acknowledging the directive to hand over in line with the President’s decision, he assured a smooth and orderly transition, reaffirming his commitment to the continued success of the Ministry and the broader objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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He further extended his best wishes to the incoming leadership, expressing confidence that the Ministry will continue to build on the progress made and accelerate delivery in the sector.

Dangiwa reaffirmed his commitment to national development and pledged to continue supporting efforts that advance housing, infrastructure, and economic growth in Nigeria.