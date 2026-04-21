Police Probe 167 Senior Officers Over Alleged Misconduct

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The Nigeria Police Force has begun disciplinary proceedings against 167 senior officers over alleged misconduct and breaches of professional standards.

The cases are being reviewed by the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), which commenced sittings at the Force Headquarters in Abuja as part of efforts to reinforce accountability and discipline within the Force.

According to police authorities, the FDC is responsible for examining allegations against officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

The committee is expected to ensure a thorough, transparent, and fair review process in line with existing laws, before making recommendations to the Police Service Commission.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to professionalism and integrity, stressing that any officer found guilty of misconduct would face due process without exception.

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He noted that the ongoing exercise forms part of wider institutional reforms aimed at strengthening internal control mechanisms, promoting ethical conduct, and boosting public confidence in policing.

The police reiterated their resolve to uphold accountability and ensure that officers operate in line with the core values of the profession.