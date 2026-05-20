SON Pushes Accurate Measurement To Strengthen Policy Making, Industrial Growth

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The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has stressed the critical role of accurate measurement and standards in driving effective policymaking, industrial development and consumer protection in Nigeria.

Director General and Chief Executive of SON, Ifeanyi Okeke, stated this on Wednesday during the 2026 World Metrology Day celebration held in Abuja.

The event, themed “Metrology: Building Trust in Policy Making,” brought together government officials, regulators, captains of industry, development partners and members of the organised private sector to reflect on the importance of measurement science in national development.

In his welcome address, Okeke said reliable data, accurate measurements and verifiable standards have become indispensable tools for governments, industries and regulators in making informed decisions in a rapidly evolving global economy.

According to him, without confidence in measurement systems, public trust in institutions and regulatory frameworks could be weakened.

“Effective policymaking depends heavily on reliable data, accurate measurements and verifiable standards,” he said.

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“Governments, industries, regulators and consumers all require trustworthy measurement systems to make informed decisions that impact lives, businesses and national development.”

The SON DG noted that measurements influence nearly every aspect of daily life, including fuel dispensing, medical diagnostics, food and pharmaceutical safety, industrial production, environmental monitoring, energy distribution and digital technologies.

Okeke described metrology as fundamental to scientific advancement, industrialisation, international trade, healthcare delivery and economic growth.

He said the Standards Organisation of Nigeria continues to prioritize metrology as one of its core mandates through calibration, testing, inspection and standards development activities aimed at promoting traceability, fairness and compliance across sectors.

“At the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, metrology remains one of our core mandates in strengthening Nigeria’s quality infrastructure,” he said.

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He linked the importance of accurate measurement to the Federal Government’s Nigeria First policy, stressing that Nigeria’s products and services must comply with internationally accepted standards to compete effectively in regional and global markets.

According to him, accurate measurement is not merely a technical requirement but a strategic economic tool capable of boosting innovation, facilitating trade, improving consumer confidence and attracting investment.

The SON boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with stakeholders, including government institutions, manufacturers, academia, laboratories, development partners and consumer groups to improve metrological capacity nationwide.

He also urged industries and businesses to invest more in calibration systems, quality control mechanisms and conformity assessment processes to improve productivity and reduce waste.

“I wish to particularly encourage industries and businesses to invest more in proper calibration systems, quality control mechanisms and conformity assessment processes,” he stated.

“This is essential not only for regulatory compliance but also for improving productivity, reducing waste and enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian products in regional and global markets.”

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Okeke called on stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to promoting accurate measurement, evidence-based policymaking and a stronger quality culture capable of supporting economic growth and consumer protection in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Standards Council of SON, Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa, highlighted the critical role of metrology in national development and policy effectiveness.

According to Inuwa, the Standards Council remains committed to providing policy direction and institutional support to enhance standardisation, quality assurance, and metrology across Nigeria.

He noted that the Council continues to work closely with SON management to strengthen the country’s quality infrastructure and improve service delivery.

He stressed that accurate measurement systems are essential for effective policymaking, adding that decisions in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and trade must be based on reliable data to ensure credibility and efficiency.

The Chairman further stated that Nigeria’s drive toward industrialisation and economic diversification requires consistency, compliance with international standards, and improved technical capacity.

He emphasised that SON’s work in calibration, testing, conformity assessment, and standards development remains vital to national progress.

Inuwa also pledged the continued support of the Standards Council for investments in laboratory infrastructure, technical capacity building, and stakeholder collaboration aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s quality ecosystem.