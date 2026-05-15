Tinubu Returns To Lagos After France, Kenya, Rwanda Engagements

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President Bola Tinubu returned to Lagos on Friday following a three-nation diplomatic tour of France, Kenya and Rwanda.

During the trips, Tinubu held meetings and participated in investment and policy forums.

His plane landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at about 7:12 pm, according to presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

He was received by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Femi Hamzat, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa, alongside other government officials.

Tinubu first travelled to France to meet with global investors. He later proceeded to Nairobi, Kenya, where he attended the Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto.

At the summit, he called for reforms in the global financial system and stronger economic integration across Africa, while also highlighting Nigeria’s potential in the blue economy and proposing expanded maritime intelligence cooperation with Gulf of Guinea countries.

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In Nairobi, he also held a bilateral meeting with the President of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina.

Tinubu then travelled to Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum, where he joined African leaders, investors, and executives of global and continental firms to discuss strategies for accelerating economic transformation through regional integration and increased cross-border investment.

While in Kigali, he also met Rwandan President Paul Kagame and engaged delegations from multilateral institutions and companies, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), APM Terminals, and the Winme Group.

He also participated in panel sessions outlining the reform direction of his administration’s economic policies.

Onanuga said the engagements produced favourable outcomes, particularly in discussions with investors and development partners.

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He said while in Lagos, Tinubu will take part in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections beginning Saturday.

The president had earlier urged party members to maintain peace and ensure fairness during the exercise.