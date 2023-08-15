Nigeria Stands Out As Burna Boy, Wizkid Make YouTube’s Top 10 Most Watched African Singers

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
: burna-boy-and-wizkid
L-R; Wizkid and Burna Boy

Burna Boy and Wizkid, two well-known Nigerian artists, have secured spots in the top ten most-watched African singers on YouTube, further solidifying their status as global music icons.

Advertisement

The recently published list, seen by THE WHISTLER, showcases a diverse range of music stars from across Africa with Nigerian music sustaining it’s prominence on the world music stage.

For Burna Boy and Wizkid, their songs have achieved remarkable international success, topping global charts, achieving high record sales, finding their way onto prominent figures’ summer playlists, and receiving accolades at international awards.

RELATED
Consumer

Consumers Find New Way To Make Service Providers Respond To Complaints

Entertainment

Headies Award: Burna Boy Leads With 11 Nominations As Wizkid Losses Out

Interestingly, YouTube Music’s most-viewed artists are from Egypt, while Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia occupy the top three spots. Notably, Nigeria stands out as the sole West African country represented on this list.

Here is the list below:

  1. Mohamed Ramadan – 5.37 billion views
  2. Saad Lamjarred – 4.37 billion views
  3. Tamer Hosny – 3.31 billion views
  4. Soolking – 2.82 billion views
  5. Hassan Shakosh – 2.42 billion views
  6. Burna Boy – 2.249 billion views
  7. Diamond Platnumz – 2.244 billion views
  8. Balti – 2.049 billion views
  9. Wizkid – 1.762 billion views
  10. Sherine – 1.551 billion views

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement