No Hike In Price Of Petrol, Tinubu Declares

The presidency on Tuesday declared that there will be no increase in petroleum product prices despite the push by some oil marketers for an increase from the current N617 per litre to N720.

President Bola Tinubu in a statement from the Presidency said that based on the current data and reports available to him, Nigeria can sustain its existing pricing model.

He said Nigeria can maintain current pricing without reversing the nation’s deregulation policy by swiftly cleaning up existing inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream Petroleum sector.

The decision of the presidency is in line with the statement made by the Retail arm of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited where it debunked fresh plan to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol.

The NNPC in a message to it’s customers urged them to disregard the speculations being made in some quarters.

It said, “Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated.

“Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide.”

The NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari had during a chat with State House Correspondents on Tuesday shortly after a meeting with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa Abuja explained that the increase in fuel price last month was due to the forces of demand and supply.

According to him, the current price reflected the market realities as the price of the product could either increase or decrease.