Nigeria To Receive Fresh $23m Abacha Loot

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Sani-Abacha
Gen. Sani Abacha, former Nigerian Military Ruler

The United States government has agreed to repatriate over $23 million of looted funds diverted by late Head of State, Sani Abacha, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This was disclosed during a signing of agreement ceremony on Tuesday between the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, and the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

Abacha Loot : Court Adjourns Case Seeking Disclosure Of Total Recoveries

Compel FG To Tell Nigerians Exact Money Abacha Stole – SERAP Tells Court

Malami said the monies would be channeled towards the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna road and the 2nd Niger Bridge, Onitsha.

Recall that the FG had on May 4, 2020 confirmed the receipt of ($311,797,866.11) of the Abacha assets in the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

The exact amount the late head of state looted is unclear and has been a subject of litigation especially by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project.

