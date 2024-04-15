Yoruba Nation Agitators Threaten ‘War’ Against Tinubu, Makinde Over Arrested Activists

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The self-proclaimed interim government of Yoruba Nation has warned that President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will face the consequences of a coming “war” if they fail to release activists who were arrested for hoisting Yoruba Nation flags at the Oyo State Secretariat.

In a viral video, the deputy coordinator of the Yoruba Nation agitators, Victor Mobolaji Adewale, who claims to be the deputy interim president, delivered the threat.

Adewale, who is based in Sweden and serves as the European Coordinator of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), was installed as the Akingbayi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland in 2020 by Gani Adams.

Adewale stated, “If Seyi Makinde refuse to release our men that were arrested and make them to sleep in the cell, he has called for war and Bola Tinubu will be greatly affected. The way we will ravage, you won’t all understand.

“I am directed to warn you for the last time, Seyi Makinde must release our warriors he arrested at the secretariat in Ibadan. He must release them immediately, he should return them to the secretariat, let them be doing their own there and we should be doing ours.

“If he continues to hold them, wherever you are… Tinubu, you will be rooted out. Go and ask your fathers, our proclamation letters are with them. Tinubu, Tunji Disu, Makinde and all Amotekun in Yoruba land and the police, you must release those guys immediately. War is coming and I want to implore Yoruba people to go out en masse to protest. However, whether you like it or not, we have an interim government now for Yoruba Nation.”