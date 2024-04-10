‘I Dreamt Of Lifelong Marriage With AY Comedian’ — Mabel Says Marital Crisis ‘Unexpected’

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Mabel Makun, the wife of popular Nigerian comedian Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, has pleaded for privacy from the public as she navigates her marital crisis.

Her plea comes three days after AY confirmed in a statement that their marriage of 20 years was slipping out of his hand, while admitting to personal flaws that have affected the marriage.

Prior to AY’s post, Mabel had shared a cryptic post on her Instagram, saying, “Distance is my new response to disrespect. I don’t react, I don’t argue, I don’t dive into the drama. I simply remove myself.”

On Wednesday, the interior designer took her Instagram page to seek privacy regarding her marital crisis.

She wrote, “I want to express my sincere gratitude for the supportive messages that I have received from everyone.

“However, my silence should not be misunderstood and also the father of my children whom I have been with for some years deserves a certain level respect and privacy from me and all the concerned parties. Most importantly because of our children whose mental health and general well being should be prioritized.

“Many lies have been peddled against me and attack orchestrated on the social media space but I will honour my kids with my silence and not address any of these lies.

“Although my dreams of a lifelong marriage has taken a different direction now, I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children. Despite the rumors or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well.

“While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life.

“Also as we navigate this change, l ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding. This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and 1) find our own path forward.

“I wish him the very best in his journey as well,” she added.