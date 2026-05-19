Nigerian Content Compliance Non-Negotiable, Says NCDMB

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The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reaffirmed that compliance with Nigerian Content regulations in the oil and gas industry remains non-negotiable.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Ogbe, stated this on Tuesday at the 2026 Nigerian Oil and Gas Midstream and Downstream Stakeholders Summit in Lagos.

Ogbe was represented by Austin Uzoka, Head of the Directorate of Planning, Research and Statistics.

He said the midstream and downstream sectors remained vital to Nigeria’s economic expansion, industrialisation and job creation efforts.



The summit focused on the theme, ‘Unlocking, Growing and Sustaining Nigerian Content Development in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Midstream and Downstream Sectors.’

Ogbe described the gathering as a strategic platform for shaping the future direction of Nigeria’s energy industry and strengthening indigenous participation.

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According to him, reforms, improved regulatory clarity and growing investor confidence are repositioning Nigeria as a leading oil and gas investment destination in Africa.

He noted that the Board, established under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010, continued promoting local capacity development and technology transfer.



Ogbe added that the Board had also advanced employment opportunities for Nigerians across several segments of the oil and gas industry.



He said Nigerian companies had recorded significant achievements in upstream operations, particularly in exploration, drilling, engineering, fabrication and project management activities.

According to him, the next growth phase lies within the midstream and downstream sectors of the nation’s petroleum industry.

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He identified gas processing, transportation infrastructure, storage facilities, LPG and CNG distribution, refining and petrochemical development as major investment opportunities.



Ogbe said Nigeria was gradually reducing dependence on imported refined petroleum products through increased local refining and processing capacity.



He described the Dangote Refinery as a strong symbol of Nigeria’s industrial ambition, energy independence and economic self-sufficiency.

Ogbe stated that modular refineries were opening fresh opportunities for indigenous participation, local investment and improved national energy security.



He also highlighted ongoing gas commercialisation projects as important drivers of industrialisation and value addition within the domestic economy.

The NCDMB boss specifically referenced the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project and the Federal Government’s Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas.

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According to him, both initiatives would strengthen domestic gas utilisation and support broader industrial growth across the country.

While emphasising the Board’s regulatory responsibilities, Ogbe insisted that compliance with Nigerian Content requirements remained central to industry operations.

“Compliance remains non-negotiable, but it must also be practical, implementable and supportive of investment and business growth,” he said.

He urged policymakers, investors, operators and service providers to deepen collaboration to maximise opportunities within the sector.

Ogbe said stronger partnerships would help drive sustainable economic growth, industrial capacity and long-term competitiveness in Nigeria’s energy industry.

The two-day summit attracted major stakeholders from the oil and gas industry to discuss strategies for expanding local content development.



Participants also examined ways to strengthen industrial capacity and improve Nigeria’s competitiveness within the global energy market.