EFCC Nabs Ex-Power Minister Mamman In Kaduna

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, days after he was convicted and sentenced for financial crimes by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede disclosed on Tuesday that Mamman was apprehended in the early hours of the day in Kaduna State, alongside two individuals suspected of aiding his evasion.

The former minister had been sentenced in absentia to 75 years imprisonment after being found guilty on 12 counts of money laundering and fraud involving about N33.8 billion linked to the Mambilla and Zungeru hydropower projects.

Olukoyede described the arrest as a strong signal of the government’s resolve to tackle corruption, warning that individuals who divert public funds would ultimately be brought to justice.

According to him, the commission had earlier filed charges against Mamman over the alleged diversion of funds earmarked for key power projects and secured conviction after about 14 months of prosecution.

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He explained that sentencing was initially delayed due to the defendant’s absence but was eventually delivered on May 13, prompting the agency to intensify efforts to locate and arrest him.

Following his arrest, the EFCC said it had begun procedures to transfer Mamman to a correctional facility in line with the court’s judgment.

The agency also disclosed that investigations are ongoing into the property where he was arrested, as well as other assets believed to be linked to the case.

Director of Public Prosecution, Rotimi Oyedepo, said the court had directed security agencies to ensure the enforcement of the sentence, noting that the arrest reflects improved inter-agency collaboration.

The EFCC further warned that anyone found to have harboured or assisted the fugitive would face prosecution, adding that efforts are underway to uncover additional assets connected to the former minister.

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Olukoyede also indicated that the commission may review its procedures for monitoring high-profile suspects to prevent future cases of defendants evading trial.