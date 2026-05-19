ALGON Donates 90 Patrol Vehicles To Osun Security Agencies

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The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun Chapter, on Tuesday donated 90 patrol vehicles to boost security agencies’ operations in the state. The Chairman of ALGON in the state, Mr Samuel Abiodun, donated the vehicles at the state police headquarters in Osogbo on behalf of the state local government chairmen and councillors.

Abiodun described the gesture as a demonstration of ALGON’s commitment to the safety, security, and well-being of the people in the state. He said that the local government remained the closest tier of government to the people and that they understood the peculiar security challenges within their communities.

The chairman said that ALGON was determined to give all necessary support to address security challenges more effectively. He said that the provision of the patrol vehicles was not only a security intervention, but also a practical demonstration of the effectiveness of local government autonomy in Nigeria.

“The vehicles will enhance mobility, improve response time, and enable our security agencies to be more proactive on security issues,” Abiodun said.

He reiterated that security remained a collective responsibility, hence calling on residents to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and supportive of security agencies by providing timely and useful information.

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Responding, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Umar Nadada, appreciated ALGON for the gesture.

Nadada, represented by Osun Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, said it was a clear demonstration of the association’s unwavering commitment to the safety, security and well-being of residents. He said that the donated operational vehicles would significantly enhance their capacity to dominate public spaces and engage in proactive surveillance.

Nadada said the intervention would also help speed up responses to distress calls, ease patrols, ensure visibility policing, and ultimately improve overall operational efficiency for the safety of the state.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Command, and other security agencies, I sincerely thank ALGON for this thoughtful and impactful intervention,” he said.

Nadada assured the association that the vehicles would be judiciously and professionally engaged in the best interests of public safety.

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He, however, called on other organisations, stakeholders, and well-meaning individuals to emulate ALGON’s initiative. “Together, we can build a safer society for all,” Nadada said.