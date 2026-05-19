Gowon Autobiography Launch Attracts N3.7bn Donation

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The public presentation of the autobiography of former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, drew significant financial support from top Nigerian figures, with billions of naira pledged at the event in Abuja.

Former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, led the donations with a contribution of N3bn.

Business magnate Aliko Dangote followed with N500m, while Abdul Samad Rabiu donated N25m through the purchase of copies.

The autobiography, titled “My Life of Duty and Allegiance,” was unveiled at a ceremony attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside government officials, diplomats and senior military officers.

The book was reviewed by Matthew Kukah, who highlighted its historical and national significance.

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Danjuma, who served as chief presenter, was represented by former Chief of Defence Staff, Martin Luther Agwai. In addition to his donation, he directed that copies of the book be distributed to libraries in 20 universities that have honoured Gowon with honorary doctorate degrees.

In his tribute, Danjuma described Gowon as a statesman whose leadership during the Nigerian civil war helped preserve the country’s unity, noting that his “no victor, no vanquished” policy laid the foundation for reconciliation and rebuilding.

Representing Dangote at the event, Mansur Ahmed said the businessman purchased 25 copies of the book for N500m in recognition of Gowon’s role in stabilising Nigeria during a critical period.

He noted that Gowon’s leadership created the environment that enabled future generations, including Dangote, to thrive and build successful enterprises.

The event underscored Gowon’s enduring influence, with speakers describing the memoir as an important historical record and a valuable contribution to Nigeria’s national narrative.