Nigerian Fans Blast FIFA For Reducing England’s Lauren James Ban To Two Matches

Lauren James has been banned for only two games by FIFA despite intentionally stepping on the back of Super Falcon player, Michelle Alozie.

The 21-year-old was given a red card for violently stepping on Alozie due to frustration during the round of 16 game between England and Nigeria.

Nigeria lost on penalties despite an impressive outing in the competition.

The Chelsea forward apologised to Alozie on social media, adding she has learnt from her mistake.

Lauren will be free to play in the finals based on FIFA judgement.

FIFA said, “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a two-match suspension on England’s player Lauren James following a violation of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code at the FIFA Women’s World Cup match England vs Nigeria.

“The suspension will be served for the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final and the next international fixture following that.”

The FIFA decision has sparked reactions on social media.

In the group-stage match between Nigeria and Canada, Deborah Abiodun was sent off after she unintentionally tackled Ashley Lawrence and hit her shin.

But FIFA upgraded the 19-year-old’s ban from a one-match ban to a three-match ban.

Reacting to the ban on social media, Pooja a sports Journalist said, “Deborah Abiodun’s red for unintentional tackle: 3-match ban by FIFA. Lauren James’s red for intentional stamp: 2-match ban by FIFA. So, James will play in the final if England gets there.”

A fan, @greenaleole tweeted, “FIFA is ridiculous and awful but their disciplinary standards are based on how dangerous the action was considering that it’s even surprising they extended James’s ban from one game to two and they probably did that for how utterly unnecessary and intentional it was.”

Ayodele Solomon tweeted, “Where is the fair play in this??? Some of us know that FIFA bends its rules to favour some people.”