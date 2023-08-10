First Time In 22 Years, Emmy Awards Postponed As Hollywood Strikes Linger

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

For the first time in over two decades, the highly anticipated Emmys Awards have been postponed to January 15, 2024 due to ongoing strikes within the Hollywood industry.

Advertisement

This was made known on Thursday by the organizers of the awards who postponed the award by almost four months.

According to the statement by broadcaster Fox and the Television Academy, the event was scheduled to take place this September but will now be held in mid-January next year.

The postponement was jointly announced by the Television Academy, and the host network, Fox, on Thursday, reports Today.com.

“We are pleased to announce that the 75th Emmy Awards will now air on Monday, January 15, 2024,” a Fox spokesman told

The Emmys, which hold a preeminent place in the entertainment industry, was pushed back due to Hollywood’s first comprehensive industry-wide strike involving both actors and writers.

Advertisement

The previous instance of an Emmy delay occurred in 2001, following the tragic events of the 9/11 attack and subsequent US military action pushed the ceremony to November. A smaller-than-usual Emmy telecast was held that year.

The ongoing actors’ strike has resulted in A-list stars and nominees being unable to attend the Emmys, an outcome that could spell disaster for television ratings.

It is hoped that the postponement will provide both sides with the time required to resolve their differences.

However, formal communication between the involved parties has remained minimal during the 100-day duration of the writers’ strike.

The rescheduled Emmy Awards will now take place one week after the Golden Globes and a mere 24 hours following the Critics Choice Awards.

Advertisement

Members belonging to SAG-AFTRA and the WGA unions find themselves barred from engaging in the promotion of their movies and series.

The unions’ primary demands center around addressing diminishing compensation during the streaming era and countering the perceived threat to their careers and livelihoods posed by the advancement of artificial intelligence.

Writers and actors assert that studios have systematically eroded their earnings over the years, leaving only the highest echelons able to sustain a livelihood.

A core argument from their side is that the ascent of streaming platforms, which typically withhold viewership data, has deprived them of substantial paydays when their creations become global hits.

Meanwhile , nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled last month, shortly before discussions between studios and SAG-AFTRA collapsed.

HBO’s drama “Succession,” centered around a wealthy family’s power struggle within a nefarious media empire, secured a remarkable 27 nominations, including best drama.