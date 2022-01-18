Nigerian Idol Set To Return With D-Banj, Simi As New Judges

Reality television singing competition ‘Nigerian Idol’, is set to return for its seventh season with new Judges.

The music reality show will start on February 6, 2022, as music stars like Dapo Oyebanjo, well known as D’banj, and Similoluwa Kosoko, aka Simi will be the new judges on the show.

Nigerian Idol is the local version of the Idol series franchise. It is the second Idol franchise for the country as it was already part of Idols West Africa which was also shot and produced in Stockholm, Sweden.

The show started with its first season in 2010, the 50th anniversary of the country with the tagline “Live your dream. Accept no limitation.”

The new judges will be joining Obi Asika, who returns as a judge from the previous season.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said, “We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi.

” The three of them combined bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts.

“We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!”

Expresing excitement as one of the new judges of the coming season , D’banj said, “I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn’t contain my excitement. I’m coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang.”

Simi also said, “I’ve always loved the idea of being a judge and I think it’s a fun thing to do. I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show.”

For Obi Asika who is a returning judge, he said, “I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I’m also excited to work with the rest of the judges this season, and I will be very fair and real to every contestant just like I was last year.”

Recall the last season of Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide emerged winner after months of intense musical contest involving over 10,000 hopefuls from across the country, and over 16 million votes recorded at the finale.

He won a N30m cash prize and N20m in other prizes.