Adekunle Gold Reacts As Brymo Speaks On Request To Sleep With Simi Before Music Collaboration
Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has reacted to a comment made by his colleague Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ Popularly known as Brymo, after he revealed how he requested to bed Simi before a music collaboration.
Brymo said this on Friday in a tweet while explaining to a fan (@SonMaskill ) who stated that he, (Brymo) was supposed to be featured on Adekunle Gold’s soon to be released album ‘Tequila Ever After’
He also recounted the time that he almost had a music collaboration with Adekunle Gold and why the project never happened.
While responding to the fan, Brymo wrote, “Though AG reached out later, I like to think that he didn’t check in again, by will or fate because I turned down same request many years before…. also did same with Simi…said I wanted to get intimate to create intensity. I didn’t know they were together of course.”
But reacting to Brymo’s tweet, Adekunle Gold who is married to Simi warned him not to disrespect his wife.
He wrote, “Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get Help!”
Brymo in a different tweet said, “There’s a part of me that wants to feel remorse for my requirement for a collaboration with the talented Simi.. yet I am reminded that I was indeed, and honestly seeking to experience the outcome of making music with a female act I was bedding.. I proposed same to Efya too then.”
“Of course I had to let go on the desperation, I didn’t intend at any point in time to demand sex for collaboration. I wanted an experience that involves sex with my female collaborator. I’m not sure how I feel about it anymore but it sound different,” he said in an audio
So far Brymo’s tweet has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians who wondered what female artists go through in the music industry, with many blaming his comment on drug use.