Nigerian Law School Places 5-year Ban on Datti Ahmed’s Baze University

The Nigerian Law School has banned Baze University, Abuja, from admitting students into its Law Faculty for consistently violating its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

The Acting Secretary and Director of Administration of the Nigerian Law School, Ms Aderonke Osho, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Friday.

The Baze University was founded by Datti Baba-Ahmed who is the running mate to the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi.

The statement said the imposition of the moratorium was sequel to the findings of the Council of Legal Education which showed that the university’s Law Faculty was currently having a backlog of over 347 law students waiting to be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

“At its Quarterly Meeting held on November 23, 2023, the Council of Legal Education (CLE) presided over by its Chairman, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, OFR considered the report of the Accreditation panel to the Faculty of Law, Baze University, Abuja.

“It emerged from the findings by the Panel led by the Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, that: Baze University consistently and most flagrantly had contravened its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the Council of Legal Education with the result that the Faculty is currently having a backlog of over 347 law students waiting to be admitted into the Nigerian Law School,” the statement said.

It added that since 2017, the CLE had grappled with the excesses of Baze University by admitting over 750 law students which ordinarily would have taken about 15 years of admission based on the quota allotted to the University.

The statement said that the university runs a three-year law degree programme for some Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates without the approval of National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the CLE.

“Under the NUC Minimum Benchmark Academic Standard (BMAS) for law degree programme in Nigerian Universities, Law is a five (5)-year programme for UTME candidates and four (4)-year for Direct Entry students.

“The Council of Legal Education after thorough consideration of these infractions resolved as follows: The imposition of a moratorium on admission of law students to the Faculty of Law, Baze University, Abuja, with immediate effect;

“The moratorium will last in the first instance for a period of 5 years and may be renewed if no satisfactory action is taken to remedy the situation,” the statement.

The statement noted that the council will use the five-year period to find ways to deal with the backlog of law students admitted by Baze University in excess of its admission quota, in the interest of the students, parents and guardians.

“Follow-up visits will be paid to the University to ascertain the extent of the measures it has taken to remedy the anomalies observed during the accreditation visit.

“The National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Parents, guardians, prospective applicants and members of the public are hereby put on notice on the status of Baze University Abuja and its faculty of Law,” the statement said.