Ronaldo Sets New Record With Brace For Al-Nassr

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his impressive form for Al-Nassr with a brace in a 3-0 win over Al-Akhdoud on Friday night.

Sami Al-Naji gave Al Nassr the lead in the 13th minute.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr struggled to increase their lead before Ronaldo turned the match around with a sensational brace in the second half.

The former Manchester United made it two with a fine individual goal from a tight angle.

Ronaldo’s second goal was an audacious lob outside the box after Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor came out of his line.

The 38-year-old has continued his goal-scoring prowess in Saudi Arabia, he has now recorded 61 goal contributions in 2023.

Advertisement

He has now scored 15 goals in 13 matches in the Saudi Arabia Pro League this season.

Ronaldo now has the most first division goals in the history of football.

Al Nassr are in second place on the log, one point behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.