Nigerian Rapper Teaches Ladies How To Stop Sexual Harassment

Nigerian rapper , Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector has counsel ladies on how they can stop men from touching them inappropriately.

Vector on Wednesday took to his official twitter page to reveal to single ladies how to get back at any man that sexually assaults them.

According to a tweet made by the rapper, after seeing a video of where a lady was beaten because she slapped a man that assaulted her sexually, he vowed to address the issue, as he expressed his dislike on the manner in which men inappropriately touch women

He said: “Dear single woman, if men won’t stop touching you, get a taser. Make sure it’s one of those that doubles as another thing (like key holder). The results will be shocking henceforth.

“If he say na mistake, you self go say you no know when e shock am. This lesson is something men was forced to understand about life. If no one will help you, help yourself.”

However, in response to his tweet, a twitter user @IamFlexxy suggested the use of pepper spray as an alternative

The rapper maintained that a taser will send home the intended message better than saying no.