Nigerian Singer Kcee Loses N1m Over Barca Vs. Liverpool Match

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike, popularly known as Kcee, reportedly lost N1 million after betting on the Barcelona versus Liverpool match.

The singer, had taken to his twitter page before the game to promise the money to a die-hard Liverpool fan, Dike Chidozie (@mrchidozie), if his team Liverpool wins.

The young man who became N1m richer as Liverpool amazingly beat Barcelona 4 – 0 at Anfield, confirmed receipt of the sum of N1 million which he won as a result of the bet.

Thank you @LFC, bag secured . @iam_kcee Thank you my Oga were sabi pay . Tomorrow is another day . #EasternConference https://t.co/gihrmiX2aq pic.twitter.com/UYio1MO02F — DIKE CHIDOZIE (@mrchidozie) May 7, 2019

The game which was the second leg tie of the UEFA Champions League semi-final saw Liverpool needing to turn a 3-0 deficit which they suffered at home.

With a 3-goal advantage, Barcelona went into the semi-final game but sadly lost to Liverpool’s with 4 unreplied goals.

Liverpool will now face either of Ajax or Tottenham in the final, as the UEFA Champions League semi-final gets decided today.