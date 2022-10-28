Nigerian University Bans Spaghetti Gowns, Bum Shorts, Leg Chains, Long Eyelashes, Others

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, has banned ‘indecent dressing’ by students on its campus with immediate effect.

The ban is contained in an internal memo signed by the Registrar of the institution, Dr. Sydney Enyindah on Friday.

Enyindah listed items considered indecent on campus to include the wearing of gowns with tiny shoulder straps (spaghetti gown) short skirts; bum shorts, blouses that expose the navel (Bellybutton) or breast, leg chain and wearing of long eyelashes.

Others were tattoos, nose rings by both sexes of students, earrings by male students; tinting of hair in different colours, sagging of trousers; wearing of torn jean trousers and bathroom slippers.

The registrar said the Senate of RSU took the decision to ban indecent dressing on campus at its meeting of Sept. 29.

“Students are hereby directed to take note and comply accordingly as enforcement of the directive will begin immediately,” he said.