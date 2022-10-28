JUST IN: Court of Appeal Upholds Gov Umahi’s Defection To APC

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the defection of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.

Advertisement

A three-man panel of the Court led by Justice Haruna Tsanami gave the verdict in its judgment on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja had on March 8 ordered the removal of Umahi and his deputy over their defection to the All Progressive Congress despite winning the governorship election on the Peoples Democratic Party platform.

Advertisement

Dissatisfied, Umahi, through his lawyer, Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, approached the appellate court for redress.

In the panel’s judgment, it held that only impeachment proceedings by legislators can remove a governor.

Justice Haruna subsequently quashed the lower court’s judgment, adding that the constitution does not sanction the removal of a governor on the basis of defection.