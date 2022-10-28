JUST IN: Court of Appeal Upholds Gov Umahi’s Defection To APC

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Governor David Umahi

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the defection of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.

Advertisement

A three-man panel of the Court led by Justice Haruna Tsanami gave the verdict in its judgment on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja had on March 8 ordered the removal of Umahi and his deputy over their defection to the All Progressive Congress despite winning the governorship election on the Peoples Democratic Party platform.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Why North-West Governors May Work Against Tinubu – Source

Nigeria Politics

Osinbajo Group Hits Tinubu: ‘It’s Insulting To Say You’ve Forgiven VP’

Advertisement

Dissatisfied, Umahi, through his lawyer, Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, approached the appellate court for redress.

In the panel’s judgment, it held that only impeachment proceedings by legislators can remove a governor.

Justice Haruna subsequently quashed the lower court’s judgment, adding that the constitution does not sanction the removal of a governor on the basis of defection.

You might also like

Why North-West Governors May Work Against Tinubu – Source

Osinbajo Group Hits Tinubu: ‘It’s Insulting To Say You’ve Forgiven…

Manifesto: Tinubu Re-Echoes Buhari’s 2015, 2019 Campaign Promises

Obi Challenges Tinubu: ‘Forget Fancy Manifesto…Come And Talk To Nigerians’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.